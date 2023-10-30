WATCH | Bogus Dr Matthew Lani arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital

"He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility, while disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck," he said.

Modiba added that at the time of his capture, Lani tried to escape.

"Immediately after being apprehended Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again, " he added.