A former home affairs official has been arrested for allegedly issuing two identity documents to Kingsley Chele who is facing charges of fraud and impersonating a medical doctor.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that a 40-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, October 26 2023, in Roodepoort. She is expected to appear before the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon. She is charged with fraud.”
Chele is facing numerous charges of fraud, as well as car theft and escaping from police custody.
In his previous court appearance, the state said it was in possession of two SA identity documents belonging to Chele.
The state said it cannot use the department of home affairs alone for verification in case Chele is not an SA national. The state said it has 13 dockets against him.
Chele was arrested on October 2 for posing as a medical doctor who used his Facebook page to lure health workers to invest in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.
According to a police insider, he has allegedly taken more than R1.2m from his victims.
He has presented himself as a 17 year old, but a district surgeon test done last week on him estimated him to be in his early 20s.
Former home affairs official nabbed for issuing two IDs to bogus doctor
Chele faces numerous charges of fraud
Image: SUPPLIED
