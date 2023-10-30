×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former home affairs official nabbed for issuing two IDs to bogus doctor

Chele faces numerous charges of fraud

By Herman Moloi - 30 October 2023 - 14:00
Kingsley Chele.
Kingsley Chele.
Image: SUPPLIED

A former home affairs official has been arrested for allegedly issuing two identity documents to Kingsley Chele who is facing charges of fraud and impersonating a medical doctor.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that a 40-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, October 26 2023, in Roodepoort. She is expected to appear before the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon. She is charged with fraud.”

Chele is facing numerous charges of fraud, as well as car theft and escaping from police custody.

In his previous court appearance, the state said it was in possession of two SA identity documents belonging to Chele.

The state said it cannot use the department of home affairs alone for verification in case Chele is not an SA national. The state said it has 13 dockets against him.

Chele was arrested on October 2 for posing as a medical doctor who used his Facebook page to lure health workers to invest in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.

According to a police insider, he has allegedly taken more than R1.2m from his victims.

He has presented himself as a 17 year old, but a district surgeon test done last week on him estimated him to be in his early 20s.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

Motsoaledi appeals high court ruling on ZEP ‘without any delay’

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi will challenge a Pretoria high court ruling that saw him lose an application relating to the Zimbabwe ...
News
1 week ago

Aaron Motsoaledi loses appeal bid on Zimbabwe exemption permits

Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi lost his application to appeal against the judgment that required him to go back to the drawing board on ...
News
1 week ago

700,000 IDs remain blocked as banks fear losing R17bn to fraud: Motsoaledi

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department of home affairs has been delaying unblocking more than 700,000 IDs as banks warned they might lose ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani arrested at hospital for masqueraded as a doctor
Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast