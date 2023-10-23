×

Human trafficking victims rescued in Edenvale

23 October 2023 - 07:54
The JMPD says the 27 illegal immigrants will be deported back to Ethiopia.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) rescued 27 illegal immigrants who were kept in a house in Edenvale on Saturday.

They were handed over to immigration officials.  

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received information on Saturday about illegal immigrants being illegally kept in Edenvale.  

“The officers proceeded to the location and found approximately 30 illegal male immigrants who were trafficked into the country,” he said.  

When officers were interviewing them, they started running out of the room in which they were kept, but officers managed to contain 27 victims. 

“Edenvale police, Hawks and home affairs immigration officers were called to the scene and the victims were taken to the Edenvale police station where they were processed to be deported back to Ethiopia,” Fihla said.  

