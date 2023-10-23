The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) rescued 27 illegal immigrants who were kept in a house in Edenvale on Saturday.
They were handed over to immigration officials.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received information on Saturday about illegal immigrants being illegally kept in Edenvale.
“The officers proceeded to the location and found approximately 30 illegal male immigrants who were trafficked into the country,” he said.
When officers were interviewing them, they started running out of the room in which they were kept, but officers managed to contain 27 victims.
“Edenvale police, Hawks and home affairs immigration officers were called to the scene and the victims were taken to the Edenvale police station where they were processed to be deported back to Ethiopia,” Fihla said.
TimesLIVE
Human trafficking victims rescued in Edenvale
Image: JMPD
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) rescued 27 illegal immigrants who were kept in a house in Edenvale on Saturday.
They were handed over to immigration officials.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received information on Saturday about illegal immigrants being illegally kept in Edenvale.
“The officers proceeded to the location and found approximately 30 illegal male immigrants who were trafficked into the country,” he said.
When officers were interviewing them, they started running out of the room in which they were kept, but officers managed to contain 27 victims.
“Edenvale police, Hawks and home affairs immigration officers were called to the scene and the victims were taken to the Edenvale police station where they were processed to be deported back to Ethiopia,” Fihla said.
TimesLIVE
Man to appear in court after human trafficking tip-off
Mother and son linked to human trafficking probe by Hawks in Gauteng
Omotoso’s charge sheet may be cut by almost half
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos