A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kimberley magistrate’s court today on charges of human trafficking and possession of drugs.
Hawks spokesperson in the Northern Cape W/O Nomthandazo Mnisi said the man was arrested following a multi-disciplinary operation consisting of Kimberley-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, provincial Organised Crime Unit, Kimberley K9, Crime Intelligence and Local Criminal Record Centre.
“Information was received by the team regarding suspected victims of trafficking in persons aged between 17 and 29 on Sunday, October 15 2023. Victims were allegedly lured from Gauteng to Northern Cape during October and were promised a better life by the perpetrator,” said Mnisi.
“They were locked up at Sun1 Hotel, Kimberley and were used for prostitution. A disruptive operation was conducted at the said hotel and the victims were rescued.
“Also, mandrax tablets, crystal methamphetamine (tik), cellphones and documentation were confiscated for further investigation. The victims are currently kept at a place of safety.”
Man to appear in court after human trafficking tip-off
Man arrested following a multi-disciplinary operation in Kimberley
