×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mother and son linked to human trafficking probe by Hawks in Gauteng

By TImesLIVE - 10 October 2023 - 13:26
The duo is facing charges of people trafficking, keeping a safe house, assisting illegal immigrants evade the law and illegal possession of ammunition. Stock photo.
The duo is facing charges of people trafficking, keeping a safe house, assisting illegal immigrants evade the law and illegal possession of ammunition. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

A mother and son allegedly linked to housing foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with a wider human trafficking investigation by the Hawks.

Dumazile Nkosi, 51, and Thandoluhle Nkosi, 25, were remanded to October 18 for formal bail proceedings after a brief appearance in the Springs magistrate's court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said they are facing charges of trafficking in people, keeping a safe house, assisting illegal immigrants evade the law and illegal possession of ammunition.

“The two accused were summoned to appear in court as additional suspects in an ongoing trafficking in people case being investigated by the [Hawks] Serious Corruption Investigation team.

“The pair were added in the ongoing investigation as they were allegedly keeping and leasing premises where 47 foreign nationals were kept in February 2022 as well as failure to report activities related to trafficking in people.”

Two brothers, Solomon and Dawit Adamu, are also standing trial in connection with the case, which is due to return to court on November 3.

Gauteng head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa said “trafficking in people is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights,” advising communities they could help spot the culprits through these clues:

  • Poor living conditions
  • Multiple people in a cramped space
  • Inability to speak to an individual alone
  • Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed
  • Employer is holding identity/travel documents of employees
  • Signs of physical abuse
  • Submissive or fearful behaviour
  • Unpaid or paid very little for labour.

TimesLIVE

Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.
News
2 months ago

‘Hundreds of thousands’ trafficked into SE Asia crypto-fraud, online gambling scam centres — UN

Most of the trafficking victims were from other Southeast Asian countries as well as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, but some were recruited from as far ...
News
1 month ago

Three nabbed in Botswana after truck bound for South Africa found with 40 men and boys inside

Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
News
1 month ago

Sex ring kingpin Ackerman cannot be rehabilitated: police psychologist

Gerhard Ackerman, the sex ring kingpin convicted of more than 700 counts including rape, child trafficking and possession of child pornography, has a ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze