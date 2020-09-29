Wife wants rapist pastor to rot in prison
The wife of a Limpopo pastor who was convicted of two counts of rape wants her husband to spend the rest of his life in jail.
Moratsane Thubakgale, the wife of Seshego pastor James Thubakgale, 58, said she was not shocked when her husband was arrested and convicted for rape because he liked dating young girls from his church...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.