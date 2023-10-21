×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'I'm leaving Eskom slightly more stable' — Mpho Makwana

The outgoing Eskom board chair said he had deliberately avoided giving media interviews to avoid creating 'drama' to afford his successor, Mteto Nyati, a seamless takeover.

21 October 2023 - 11:16
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Outgoing Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana at the SANEF fundraising gala dinner on Friday evening in Houghton, Johannesburg.
OUTGOING: Outgoing Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana at the SANEF fundraising gala dinner on Friday evening in Houghton, Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

Outgoing Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana, who leaves at the end of October, says he's leaving the power utility more stable.

Makwana was addressing an SA National Editors Forum fundraiser dinner in Johannesburg on Friday. He will be replaced by Mteto Nyati at the utility's next AGM on October 31.

The ship is slightly more stable than I found it, lights are on more than before, the generation operations turnaround plan is showing green shoots; there is hope,” Makwana said.

He said he had deliberately avoided giving media interviews to avoid creating “drama” and afford his successor a seamless takeover.

“The task at hand is to ensure that a seamless transition occurs, so that my successor Mr Mteto Nyati can lead the board and the more than 40,000 Eskom Guardians to continue stabilising Eskom and staying the course of turning the tide towards 70% EAF availability by March 31 2025,” Makwana said.

He said he's proud to have served the country and having had two stints as Eskom board chair.

“Serving one’s country in this manner, as chair of an SOC is like a marathon relay. I have run my leg of the race as best as was possible, now I hand over the baton to the next leader to run his fair share of this complex race.”

Makwana said he still had “the best interests of Eskom at heart”.

“Eskom will be best served by me stepping back from the media arena to allow the new chairperson space to settle in.

“I thank the minister for the positive amicable manner upon which we are concluding my tenure ... This will come to finality on October 30 when I officially hand over to the new chair of the board at the AGM,” Makwana said.

He implored the media to contribute by inspiring more hope in the country.

“If you took time to educate us the average members of the public what causes people to change their minds about countries as well as the requisite contributive citizenship required from each citizen. Amid the noise of corruption, state capture and the many challenges we face, beneath the iceberg lies the painful reality of a society divided, struggling to attain social cohesion and a common national identity,” Makwana said.

TimesLIVE

Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power utility

Eskom has denied board chairperson Mpho Makwana is involved or privy to payment arrangements his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness ...
News
2 months ago

Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over

Mpho Makwana has decided to step down as chairperson and non-executive director of the Eskom board at the end of October’s AGM, public enterprises ...
News
1 week ago

De Ruyter was no longer interested in the broader good of Eskom — chair

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says the utility’s former CEO Andre de Ruyter "had to go" as his bombshell interview with eNCA had brought the company into ...
News
5 months ago

Fixing SA’s energy crisis will ‘take years of doing the right things’

As Eskom announced that stages 2 and 3 of load-shedding could be implemented permanently for the next two years, experts have warmed of more job ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...