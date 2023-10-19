×

South Africa

Didiza signs permits for chicken, eggs to ensure supplies for Christmas

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2023 - 05:24
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has allowed thousands of permits for the importation of table eggs, fertilised eggs and poultry meat. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chayakornlot

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says she has granted thousands of permits for the importation of table eggs, fertilised eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks is available for the Christmas holiday season. 

The department said on Thursday it was working with all stakeholders in the poultry industry to contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which is plaguing not only South Africa but other parts of the world as well. 

The department said since September 1, it has granted 115 permits for fertilised eggs, 48 permits for egg powder, 2,406 permits for poultry meat and 24 permits for table eggs. 

The department said one permit might be for a shipping container or 10,000 tonnes of product.

These permits have resulted in a number of consignments having already arrived, while others are in transit. These are 34,511 metric tons of poultry meat, 1.9 million eggs and 5,840 day-old chicks on their way.

