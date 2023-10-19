×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspect bust for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit money

19 October 2023 - 18:57
A 46-year-old man is to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court for alleged possession of counterfeit money.
A 46-year-old man is to appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court for alleged possession of counterfeit money.
Image: REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won//File Photo

Cape Town police arrested a suspect for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit cash.

The 46-year-old man was also suspected of being in South Africa without proper documentation.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the provincial economic infrastructure task team and extortion task team pounced on the man on Monday.

The counterfeit money was in US dollars.

“The members stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle in Riebeek Street, Vasco, Goodwood. Upon searching the vehicle, the members discovered a grey safe concealed in a black bag as well as a blue bag which had foreign currency to the value of R19m inside,” said Pojie.

“Further investigation revealed the currency was forged. The suspect also failed to produce documentation to prove he is legally in the country. He was arrested and detained at Goodwood SAPS.”

Pojie said the man would appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

Pretoria man nabbed with R2m in counterfeit cash

A Pretoria man was arrested for being in possession of more than R2m in counterfeit money.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...