Man arrested after trying to cash in fake bank notes worth R2m

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he bizarrely attempted to exchange a stash of counterfeit bank notes worth R2m for the real thing, police said on Thursday.

Capt Kay Makhubela said the man walked into the Reserve Bank on Wednesday and asked employees to help him exchange bank notes.

"The suspect informed the employee that he brought money for reprinting and that he was aware that it was fake money," said Makhubela.

He said the money was found stashed in a black laptop bag and when workers opened it, piles of R200 notes fell out.

Makhubela said the notes were verified as being fake.

"The suspect alleged that he is a mechanic and that he found the money underneath one of the cars he was fixing," he said.

The man was arrested on the spot.

He is expected to appear soon in the Pretoria magistrate's court.