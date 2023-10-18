Five people, including a police officer and a wanted suspect, were killed in a shootout in Ntuzuma C Section on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said national intervention unit member W/O Sthembiso Mazibuko was killed when suspects at a house in Ntuzuma fired at police.
“Police had operationalised intelligence when they pounced on the suspects. The suspects fired shots at the police who returned fire, sparking a shootout.
“After the shootout, two men and two women in the house were found fatally wounded. Another police officer sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital,” Netshiunda said.
He said one suspect was on the police list of most wanted suspects in connection with at least 12 murders which he allegedly committed from September last year to date in the Durban North areas.
Police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, visited the Mazibuko family home at C Section in KwaMashu. He also visited the injured officer in hospital.
Criminal wanted for at least 12 deaths killed with KZN cop in shootout
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Netshiunda said the minister also visited a crime scene in uMzinyathi area where four suspected business robbers were wounded in a shootout with police.
He said the suspects had robbed a store at Bhamshela in Nsuze and were spotted at Maphephetheni.
“Realising they were surrounded, the suspects shot at police officers and a shootout ensued which ended with the four suspects injured. No police officer sustained injury.”
A firearm and suspected stolen cellphones and other gadgets were allegedly found in possession of the suspects. Two vehicles were seized.
The four injured suspects, who are allegedly linked to business robberies in Durban North, are under police guard in hospital.
TimesLIVE
