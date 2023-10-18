×

WATCH LIVE | The AmaZulu throne court battle continues

By TIMESLIVE - 18 October 2023 - 11:15

Courtesy: SABC News

The battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Tuesday the court heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if Zulu processes and customs were followed before the appointment.

The king's half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, brought the matter to the courts, arguing he is the rightful heir to the throne.

Support for King Misizulu kaZwelithini as court battle resumes

It was song and dance in traditional Zulu regalia as close to 200 amabutho and maidens gathered outside the Pretoria high court in support of King ...
‘President had every right to appoint King Misizulu’: Trial into Zulu kingship continues

President Cyril Ramaphosa had every right to issue a certificate of kingship to Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini and was not obliged to investigate if ...
Renaming Nongoma municipality after late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu is disrespectful: prince

Zulu royal family member Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu voiced his displeasure about the proposed renaming of Nongoma local municipality after the late ...
