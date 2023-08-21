A police officer has died and another was injured after they were ambushed while responding to an armed robbery in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
The incident happened in the Masoyi policing precinct in the evening, according to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi.
“Two police officers were attending to an armed robbery when they were ambushed. The two were shot at. One succumbed to injuries and the other was taken to hospital,” she said.
She said no arrests have been made and a search has been launched for the suspects.
This comes days after two Cape Town police officers were injured by gangsters in a shoot-out reportedly sparked by an argument over confiscated alcohol.
On Friday the deaths of police officers came under the spotlight during the release of the first quarter crime statistics.
Police top brass said 31 officers were murdered in the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year from April to June.
This is up from 18 murders during the same period in 2022. Ten police officers were killed while on duty and 21 were killed off-duty.
* This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Cop killed, another injured in ambush during armed robbery in Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
