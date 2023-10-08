Mathe urged people to “be on the lookout for suspects travelling in a black Golf 8 GTI, a blue BMW X6, a white Mitsubishi Pajero, a black Range Rover and a white Toyota Fortuna”.
Massive manhunt under way for CIT heist suspects who kidnapped woman on N12
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist, kidnapping and hijacking on the N12 in Johannesburg South.
The incidents happened near Mondeor on Saturday. National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a “female driver of a BMW was hijacked and kidnapped in the process”.
“The lady was forced at gunpoint to drive suspects towards Soweto. The suspects got off near Diepkloof and ran towards another getaway vehicle,” said Mathe.
“Air support and a multidisciplinary team have also been activated to search for at least 15 to 20 suspects who got away with an undisclosed amount of money during the CIT heist that occurred at about 11.25 on Saturday morning.”
Mathe urged people to “be on the lookout for suspects travelling in a black Golf 8 GTI, a blue BMW X6, a white Mitsubishi Pajero, a black Range Rover and a white Toyota Fortuna”.
“During the CIT heist, four guards attached to Fidelity were injured and taken to hospital. One sustained gunshot wounds while the others sustained injuries after the cash vehicle overturned before being bombed by the suspects,” said Mathe.
“Police are investigating a case of hijacking and kidnapping, cash-in-transit and attempted murder. Communities are again reminded not to pick up money from CIT crime scenes as this amounts to theft and defeating the ends of justice.
“CIT scenes are dangerous and can pose a risk to the loss of life as explosives are often used to blow up these cash vans.”
