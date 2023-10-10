×

South Africa

Man found shot dead in back seat of BMW north of Durban

10 October 2023 - 12:32
The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a vehicle in Buffelsdraai, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
Image: Rusa

The body of an unidentified man with gunshot wounds in his head and back was discovered in the back seat of a car in Buffelsdraai, north of Durban, on Tuesday. 

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) director Prem Balram said the man's body was found in a white BMW soon after 8.30am.

Balram said when officers responded to the scene, Verulam police were at the site.

“Rusa paramedics examined the body of a male lying across the back seat. He was found to have sustained two gunshot wounds in his head and one in his back,” said Balram. 

Balram said a vehicle registration check confirmed the car belonged to an individual from Umbilo in Durban. 

He said the motive for the execution has not been established. 

Last Wednesday, reaction officers were called to the same area after the body of a man with a single gunshot wound in his back was discovered next to a river.

Balram said the crime scenes were 200m apart.

TimesLIVE 

