WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

By TimesLIVE - 16 October 2023 - 10:31

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of the five men who allegedly killed soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The defence lawyer representing two men who allegedly confessed to Meyiwa's murder, and pointed out Kelly Khumalo’s family home as the place where he was killed, asked the court last week for a day to consult with the accused.

A trial-within-a-trial will be held to assess the admissibility of the confessions.

State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya had made a confession and pointed out the crime scene, while Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi had made two confession statements.

However, attorney Sipho Ramosepele said they have denied making confessions, statements or admissions.

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused claims confession was made after 'torture'

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused a retired police officer of forcing his client Muzi Sibiya to sign a pre-written ...
Retired cop tells court accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder made confession statement

Retired Col Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho has told the Pretoria high court that Muzi Sibiya, accused number 1 in the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, ...
DNA samples exclude all Senzo Meyiwa accused

DNA expert in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says his evidence cannot conclusively place any of the five accused at the crime scene where he was ...
