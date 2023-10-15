×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

eThekwini suspends officials for fraud linked to housing projects

15 October 2023 - 15:04
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda .
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda .
Image: Supplied

The eThekwini municipality has suspended officials linked to purportedly irregular and fraudulent transactions amounting to R17m relating to three housing projects.

The municipality revealed this in a statement on Sunday. It said the three housing projects were in Umlazi T-Section, eMaphephetheni and KwaMakhutha.

City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the officials were suspended after the municipality, through its internal control processes, last month uncovered an elaborate fraudulent scheme in which R17m was paid to two companies. 

Another six officials have been issued with letters of intent to suspend.

“Details of how the payments were processed are part of an ongoing investigation by the city integrity and investigations unit,” she said. 

The city refuted reports that the amount involved was R32m, adding that money also did not “disappear” or go “missing” but was fraudulently transferred.

“In addition, the three housing projects linked to the fraudulent scheme have nothing to do with resettling flood victims, they are ordinary projects of the municipality’s human settlements unit.

“The three housing projects are continuing, however there will be a budget shortfall in the current financial year which means their estimated completion will now be during the 2024/25 financial year,” said Sisilana. 

She said the city remained committed to rooting out fraud and corruption “wherever it rears its ugly head”. 

TimesLIVE

eThekwini municipality fighting off nearly 2,500 legal claims

The embattled eThekwini municipality says a rates boycott, numerous legal challenges and miscommunication that it had been placed under ...
News
2 days ago

Umhlanga residents threatening rates boycott over water outages

Durban North and Umhlanga residents are threatening a rates boycott due to ongoing water outages.
News
8 hours ago

Why Treasury stopped R2.7bn in municipal grant payouts

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana believes it was necessary for his department to stop conditional grant payouts to underspending municipalities ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban