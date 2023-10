This week, Idols SA bid farewell to Niikiey Kubheka, leaving Princess MacDonald, Nkosi King Teresa, Faith Nakana and Thabo Ndlovu to battle it out on stage.

Like the previous week, the aspiring singers performed two songs each, one from R&B sensation PJ Morton's playlist, later returning to showcase their versatility with a local hit.

Season 19's top-four showdown was held at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg on Saturday.