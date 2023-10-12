×

South Africa

Private parts placed in mug: son hands himself in after father brutally killed

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 13 October 2023 - 09:09
A 21-year-old man handed himself over to police after his father was killed and his body cut into pieces in Ekangala.
Image: Twitter

Khulekani Sfiso Mthimunye, 21, appeared at the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court this week after his father was found dead and his body cut up in his home in Ekangala.

Police spokesperson W/O Johan van Dyk said Khulekani handed himself over to the police on Sunday morning, saying he had murdered his father, Charlie Mthimunye, in their home in Ekangala section B. 

“The suspect came to Ekangala police station and reported that he killed his father with a knife. The alleged scene was attended and police found the victim in the bedroom on the floor,” Van Dyk said.

The father, 59, was naked and mutilated, his private parts cut off and placed in a mug. His ears were found on the floor and his throat and chest were cut open to his abdomen. Van Dyk said a knife, believed to the murder weapon, was found next to the deceased .

The motive remains unknown, and Van Dyk said the probe continues.

Some family members reported Khulekani to to be mentally unstable. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Khulekani appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. The court ruled he would undergo psychological evaluation.

The matter was postponed to October 17.

TimesLIVE 

