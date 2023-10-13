×

Columnists

SOWETAN | SA flag to fly despite inept government

13 October 2023 - 09:02

On Sunday, the Springboks will face France in the Rugby World Cup quarter final at the Stade de France with a sense of relief that they will fly the SA flag.

This is largely thanks to a loophole that has saved SA from a monumental embarrassment had the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) gone ahead with its threat of sanctions...

