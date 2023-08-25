×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bread knife and missing body parts: Free State police in grave investigation

By TIMESLIVE - 25 August 2023 - 09:36
Charges of violation of a corpse and a grave are under investigation. Stock photo.
Charges of violation of a corpse and a grave are under investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/oneinchpunch

The head and right arm of a corpse are missing from a woman's grave after her resting place was violated.

Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said a passerby noticed the grave had been violated at Phumlani cemetery in Thabong on August 22  and alerted police.

Officers found a bread knife and part of the casket that covers the head next to the grave.

"The family was assisted in applying for the exhumation of the body.

"The corpse was taken to the Welkom forensic pathology services where it was discovered the head and the right arm of the female deceased were missing."

Charges of violation of a corpse and a grave are under investigation, Thakeng said.

"Residents of Thabong are requested to assist in tracing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to face the full might of the law."

Anyone with information to trace the suspects can contact Det-Sgt Moeketsi Sithole of Thabong detective services on 082-443-6151 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

Family claims police ‘hinder’ its efforts to get missing son’s body

A family that has been trying to exhume the body of their son  is still struggling to get access to the body three years later.
News
1 month ago

KZN health department denies ‘dead’ woman woke up in mortuary

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has rubbished a claim that a Durban woman woke up in a mortuary freezer after she was pronounced dead at Mahatma ...
News
3 months ago

Theft of body from grave shocks family

The family of Modike Masedi has had to cancel an unveiling and cleansing ceremony for his widow this weekend after they made a spine-chilling ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...