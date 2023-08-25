The head and right arm of a corpse are missing from a woman's grave after her resting place was violated.
Bread knife and missing body parts: Free State police in grave investigation
The head and right arm of a corpse are missing from a woman's grave after her resting place was violated.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said a passerby noticed the grave had been violated at Phumlani cemetery in Thabong on August 22 and alerted police.
Officers found a bread knife and part of the casket that covers the head next to the grave.
"The family was assisted in applying for the exhumation of the body.
"The corpse was taken to the Welkom forensic pathology services where it was discovered the head and the right arm of the female deceased were missing."
Charges of violation of a corpse and a grave are under investigation, Thakeng said.
"Residents of Thabong are requested to assist in tracing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to face the full might of the law."
Anyone with information to trace the suspects can contact Det-Sgt Moeketsi Sithole of Thabong detective services on 082-443-6151 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
