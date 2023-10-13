×

South Africa

Gauteng health denies Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa owe City Power R30m

13 October 2023 - 15:35
The Gauteng health department has denied it owes City Power R30m at two hospitals. File photo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng health department on Friday said it was up to date with its electricity bill, denying claims two of its healthcare facilities owe City Power more than R30m.

This comes a day after City Power served Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals with pre-termination notices because of the hospitals' alleged massive bill.

Helen Joseph reportedly owes more than R23m while Rahima Moosa's debt is more than R7m. City Power gave both facilities two weeks to settle their debts or face “immediate cut-offs”.

The department, in a statement, “set the record straight” in relation to City Power's allegations.

“According to the department's records, Helen Joseph does not owe City Power the stated amount. There is, however, only one invoice that is outstanding for the month of June, which City Power has not uploaded onto the e-invoicing portal,” it said.

“In addition, Rahima Moosa's payment of R2.7m from July to August is being processed. The management for the two facilities met with City Power officials to present their case only to find out that what is alleged to be due does not warrant power disconnection.”

