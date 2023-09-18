The department said Helen Joseph had good water pressure on Monday evening. The situation improved at the weekend after the facility experienced challenges in the past week when water tankers were deployed.
The department said Pholosong in Ekurhuleni started receiving water from the municipal supply on Monday morning. However, the facility was not yet receiving full water pressure.
The department said its facilities have reservoirs and others have boreholes as part of the backup system when there are interruptions.
However, these systems become strained when the interruptions are prolonged.
Helen Joseph has three water tanks with a capacity of 260,000 litres and a borehole which can pump 8,000 litres per hour intermittently.
RMMCH has two boreholes which can pump 13,000 litres and two reservoirs with a capacity of 120,000 litres and 400,000 litres respectively.
Pholosong Hospital has two reservoirs of 100,000 and 60,000 litres.
Water supply stabilises at three Gauteng hospitals
Image: 123RF/ Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Water supply to three Gauteng hospitals stabilised at the weekend, though the supply problem has not yet been fully resolved.
The Gauteng health department said water supply interruptions at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH), Helen Joseph Hospital and Pholosong Hospital were due to challenges experienced by water utilities Rand Water and Johannesburg Water, and the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipalities.
Water supply at RMMCH was still intermittent on Monday and the facility was relying on water tankers from Johannesburg Water and its borehole.
Rand Water using more water than it can distribute, warns of strained system
“The clinical areas continue to render services to patients.”
