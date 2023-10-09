The Special Tribunal has interdicted the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying pension benefits of R2m due to former Mpumalanga health department assistant director Tshegofatso Daniel Moralo.
A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe revealed Moralo, who was also manager of pharmaceutical services, allegedly had a hand in the irregular awarding of seven contracts amounting to R 19.4m for procurement of goods and services from various service providers during Covid-19.
The SIU said its investigation revealed Moralo failed to ensure compliance by the department with prescripts regulating public sector procurement and failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the department did not incur irregular expenditure.
Moralo resigned in the middle of the SIU-initiated disciplinary process to avoid accountability.
“In terms of the Special Tribunal order dated September 27 2023, the Mpumalanga health department and GEPF are interdicted from paying pension benefits due to Moralo, pending the finalisation of civil action instituted by the SIU against Silver Falls Scientific Solutions CC, Sifiso Siyafezeka CC, Nkabo, Tee Tee 15 Trading, Uhuruwankha Primary Co-operative, Nkuzi Health Medical and Hlalu Lindzile Construction CC,” the SIU said.
It is pursuing civil action to review and set aside the contracts and to recover losses suffered by the state
TimesLIVE
SIU obtains order to freeze pension payout of former health department official
Image: Special Investigating Unit.
