×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former North West health HOD, two others in court on fraud charges

29 September 2023 - 17:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
From left, North West health department’s chief director Vuyo Mbulawa, former head of department Lydia Keneilwe Sebego and service provider Roulgh Lotwane Mabe appeared in court to face multiple fraud counts.
From left, North West health department’s chief director Vuyo Mbulawa, former head of department Lydia Keneilwe Sebego and service provider Roulgh Lotwane Mabe appeared in court to face multiple fraud counts.
Image: NPA Communications.

Former North West health department head Lydia Keneilwe Sebego, 63, the department’s chief director Vuyo Mbulawa, 54, and service provider Roulgh Lotwane Mabe, 69, made their first appearance in an R86m fraud case in the Molopo magistrate’s court in Mmabatho on Friday.

The three were arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation and serious commercial crime investigation units in Mahikeng on Thursday. 

Sebego is facing two counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Mbulawa 10 counts of fraud and Mabe six counts of fraud.

The court granted Sebego R10,000, Mbulawa R20,000 and Mabe R100,000 bail. The case was postponed until January 31 for the tracing of the remaining suspects.

“During 2008 to 2009 the North West government sought to build two hospitals in Ledig [Moses Kotane Hospital] and Vryburg [Joe Morolong Hospital].

“A tender was subsequently awarded to the company MR Property (Pty) Ltd, belonging to Mabe, as well as another company belonging to another suspect who is yet to be arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

KZN woman arrested for 'submitting fake insurance claims worth R900k'

A KwaZulu-Natal woman, 60, has been arrested for fraud after she allegedly submitted false death insurance claims to various insurance companies.
News
1 day ago

He said service-level agreements were signed between the two companies and their directors on services that needed to be rendered to the two hospitals.

“The services were however not rendered while these companies allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices which were paid by the department after being authorised by Mbulawa,” Mamothame said. 

This allegedly led to a loss of more than R86m for the department. 

The state alleges Sebego signed the agreements while she knew that the two companies were not compliant and did not meet the requirements. 

North West director of public prosecutions Rachel Makhari and Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho welcomed the suspects' arrest and court appearance.

TimesLIVE 

Trio arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort RAF beneficiary

Three suspects, including a bank employee, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort money from a man who had received a Road ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...