South Africa

Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie appalled by alarming surge in speeding motorists

08 September 2023 - 14:00
Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie has expressed concern about speeding motorists.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie is “appalled” at speeding motorists.

On Friday, Mackenzie said provincial traffic services arrested four people last week for speeding and “recorded 316 speeding offences in the province”.

“These include a vehicle travelling at 173km/h in a 120km/h zone. This is unacceptable,” he said.

“I am appalled at the reckless behaviour of drivers who refuse to abide by laws designed for the safety of all road users. Speeding is one example of this behaviour which too often causes crashes and fatalities.

“While the 24/7, 365 days a year presence of provincial traffic services on our roads has a significant impact on safety, all road users need to step up and take responsibility for reducing our alarmingly high number of traffic fatalities.”

Mackenzie said between August 28 and September 3 traffic officers conducted 299 roadblocks, stopped 39,032 vehicles and issued 9,967 fines.

He said 18 vehicles were impounded while 200 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.

Mackenzie said 106 drivers were arrested for offences ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding to bribery and possession of drugs. A total of 21 crashes occurred during this period and 21 fatalities were recorded.

“On Friday, September 1, provincial traffic inspectors searched a light delivery vehicle at a K78 roadblock on the N1 and found 15kg of dagga worth R150,000.

“The driver was arrested. This is another example of our excellent standard of traffic law enforcement in partnership with other role players, such as the South African Police Service, municipal enforcement agencies and neighbouring provinces.”

TimesLIVE

