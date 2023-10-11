×

South Africa

Rhino horn traffickers foiled

By TimesLIVE - 11 October 2023 - 13:58
A rhino horn and rifle were seized.
Image: SAPS

A high-speed chase forced three suspects to abandon their vehicle, rhino horn, communications tower battery, silencer, firearm and ammunition while evading arrest.

They were intercepted by Volksrust, Mpumalanga, police conducting a stop and search operation at 10pm in Mandela Drive on Monday, police said.

“Police directed the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, to stop, but the driver ignored the members. The vehicle sped off and police tailed it. Realising they could not escape the police, the suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Police searched the vehicle and found a rhino horn concealed in a bucket wrapped with adhesive tape, a .303 rifle with live rounds and a silencer hidden under the bonnet of the vehicle and a communications tower battery.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the investigation officer Lt-Col Pretty Mavuso on 079 692 0615 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 on MYSAPS App.

TimesLIVE

