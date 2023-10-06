Sibongiseni Ngubane, the man accused of killing Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi, allegedly pointed out the scene of the crime and confessed to the murder.
On Thursday, the Rustenburg magistrate's court denied Ngubane bail, saying he was a danger to society.
“The state highlighted the fact that the accused voluntarily did the pointing out of the scene as well as confessing, despite his argument that he did all of that involuntarily as he alleges the police assaulted him. Magistrate Tshenolo Mekgwe agreed with the state and denied Ngubane bail,” said NPA spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame.
“In her corroboration, prosecutor Faith Mogaki indicated that the accused's fingerprints were discovered on the vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime, and further that he was identified by witnesses in an identity parade. Police investigations are still underway to track down three other suspects who are believed to be on the run,” added Mamothame.
The state alleges that Ngubane was part of a group of men who travelled from Gauteng to Rusternburg on August 23 to kill Gumbi, who had been embroiled in an eviction case with homeowners who had built on land meant for development in Ledig.
Gumbi was shot and killed by two men in front of Platō Coffee in the Rustenburg CBD. Ngubane was arrested o n September 12 in Germiston, after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery.
This week Ngubane, a e-hailing driver, told the court of how he was paid R15,000 after he transported some men from Johannesburg to Rustenburg on the day Gumbi was killed.
Mamothame said the matter was postponed to January next year for further investigations.
Businessman Ben Gumbi's alleged killer denied bail
He is a danger to society – court
Image: Veli Nhlapo
