×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Rustenburg businessman knew his life was in danger weeks before murder

Jabulani Ben Gumbi was brutally murdered in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 24 August 2023 - 09:45
Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi was shot dead on Wednesday.
Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi was shot dead on Wednesday.
Image: Ben Gumbi

North West businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, who was brutally murdered in front of patrons and staff at a Rustenburg coffee shop on Wednesday, knew his life was on the line weeks before the brazen attack.

Gumbi was shot several times when he was ambushed by two assailants in front of Platō Coffee at about 8am.

Weeks before the attack the businessman posted a video to his would-be attackers, warning against alleged death threats on his life and family.

“Those who declare war against me and the development, brace yourself, it is not going to be easy. Just make sure you do not lose, it will not be easy. If you declared war and threatened me and my family, please be sure of what you are doing. You may be the worst loser, whether I am here or not. It is not a threat but a promise. Be sure you know what you are doing. Be careful,” he said.

Gumbi’s relatives said the death threats emanated from a land development dispute. Gumbi was part of a community trust that owned land in Rustenburg. The land was set for a smart city development.

TimesLIVE

Late millionaire Wandile Bozwana's mother murdered in robbery

The mother of murdered North West multimillionaire businessman Wandile Bozwana, Aletta, was killed in an alleged robbery in the Northern Cape on ...
News
22 hours ago

Man acquitted in murder case awarded R25m incapacity payout

A wealthy South African businessman who once stood trial in Mauritius for the murder of his girlfriend, but who was acquitted of all charges, has won ...
News
4 months ago

Owner of Bloemfontein pub shot dead, three arrested

The owner of By Hoek Lounge in Bloemfontein, Tumelo Phiri, was murdered on Sunday morning while closing his establishment.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...