The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in the Free State said a few days following the incident, on September 24, Makhaza went looking for the person who attacked him.
“When he failed to locate him, he went back later that evening and found him with his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the alleged perpetrator of the assault answered the door with the nine-month-old baby in her hands, but she quickly closed the door and locked it when she saw the police officer with a firearm,” said Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.
Raburabu said in an attempt to access the house, “the police officer allegedly discharged his firearm hitting the door. The police were called and arrived at the scene after the police officer left.”
He said Ipid had been notified two days later.
“After conducting preliminary investigations, the suspect member was arrested on September 28. At the time of his arrest, he was escorting the MEC of treasury in the Free State to an event,
“After his arrest, he was detained at the Mangaung police station and later released on warning,” said Raburabu.
Avenging Free State cop faces attempted murder charges
Image: Gareth Wilson
A Free State warrant officer is facing attempted murder charges for discharging a firearm while seeking to avenge his assault.
Vusumuzi Matthews Makhaza, 49, appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
It is alleged that Makhaza was hit with a beer bottle on the ear and sustained an injury during a fight with another customer at a local tavern in Kagisanong, Bloemfontein on September 16.
Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces disciplinary hearing
