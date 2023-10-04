BRIDGETT MAJOLA | Corporates have responsibility to lift women at work

Many young black girls are not even able to complete school. Period poverty and assuming primary caregiver roles early on prevent many from attaining the level of education they are capable of.
Studies show, however, that they are able to achieve better results than boys. They excel in the execution of their tasks, and yet when they seek promotion, they are often overlooked. Despite parity in academic achievements with black or white men, black women continue to be looked down upon.
When they gain employment in male-dominated institutions, women must then prove they are not about to abandon their professional duties in the pursuit o fmotherhood. Whether they are already mothers or plan a family at some point later, taking maternity leave counts against women on the promotion scorecard.
Despite today’s more enlightened approach by many men to shared parenting, much of the responsibility still falls to women, and this apparently is a deterrent for some firms in promoting them.Historically and culturally, women who are assertive, in particular in the workplace, are deemed to be aggressive or confrontational.
Conversely, women’s natural reticence and more cautious approach to making deals or adopting a strategy in the courtroom may equally go against them. They must manage the conflict between being seen to be too tough or a pushover. When society acknowledges that women do not only fit into support or ‘nurturing ’ roles, they will find themselves on more shortlists for leadership positions.
There are few, if any, sectors or industries in which women have not struggled to convince colleagues and clients and managers that they are up not only to the job at hand, but are able to lead teams or organisations.
Now is the time to address these ongoing disparities in the selection of women for top positions, especially in the legal sector. While women account for a healthy half of the entrants to profession, this figure is significantly diluted by the time it comes to the upper echelons of law firms.
If we can identify the impediments to women, especially black women, in reaching management roles within these law firms, we can take steps to remedy the lack of their presence around the boardroom table.
Ironically, women are their own harshest critics. They need to champion each other more and lift as they rise. Establishing more mentoring programmes by women for women, networking and experience sharing forums where ideas can be ventilated, can contribute to helping propel women to the fore.
The power of the old boys’ network remains a hurdle to be overcome for women in many institutions. Combined with very real pay gaps and a lack of parity in ‘same pay for the same work’, many women are therefore discouraged from seeking leadership roles. Corporates can cut disparities in the number of women in top roles by addressing educational inequality, stereotypes, implementing mentoring programmes and adopting flexible work arrangements.
■ Majola is a director: banking and finance, head of project finance: energy and in frastructure at CMS
