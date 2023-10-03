Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow

South African motorists have a few hours to fill up before being hit with another round of heavy petrol and diesel price hikes.
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has announced that diesel prices will go up nearly R2/litre at midnight on October 3, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% diesel rises R1.97/l with low sulphur 0.005% diesel increasing R1.94/l.
Petrol also sees an increase, albeit to a smaller extent, with the retail price of 93 unleaded going up R1.08/l and 95 unleaded R1.14/l. All grades of petrol and diesel will cost more than R25/l in inland and more than R24/l at the coast.
Illuminating paraffin rises by R2.02/l.
The CEF attributes the increases to a rise in international fuel prices during the period under review, and the rand depreciating against the dollar.
Anticipating the increases, the AA last week said it would hit consumers hard and they come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure.
“It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases,” said the association.
The AA advised motorists to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition and tyres inflated to the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage. Minimising trips where possible, using air-conditioners sparingly and not overloading the vehicle are other measures owners can take to decrease fuel consumption.
“As the end of the year approaches, many people will be making plans for their annual holidays. Part of that planning must include budgeting properly for fuel expenses and including extra funds to offset possible increases that may occur in November and December,” it said.
FUEL PRICES INLAND, OCTOBER 2023
93 unleaded — R25.22
95 unleaded — R25.68
Diesel 0.05% — R25.02
Diesel 0.005% — R25.22
FUEL PRICES COAST
95 unleaded — R24.96
Diesel 0.05% — R24.30
Diesel 0.005% — R24.52
Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow
