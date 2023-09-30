IN PICS | SAPS bid farewell to anti-gang officer shot in the line of duty

Members of the SAPS gathered at the Faith JHB Church in Lenasia on Saturday, to bid a final farewell to Warrant Officer Dalmain Morris.

The 41-year-old Anti Gang Unit (AGU) member was shot and killed while taking a witness statement in Westbury last Sunday.

The police, including minister Bheki Cele and acting national commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, were in attendance to pay their last respects to the fallen officer.