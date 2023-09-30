×

South Africa

IN PICS | SAPS bid farewell to anti-gang officer shot in the line of duty

By Veli Nhlapo - 30 September 2023 - 17:21
SAPS guard of honour at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
SAPS guard of honour at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Members of the SAPS gathered at the Faith JHB Church in  Lenasia on Saturday, to bid a final farewell to Warrant Officer Dalmain Morris.  

The 41-year-old Anti Gang Unit (AGU) member was shot and killed while taking a witness statement in Westbury last Sunday.

The police, including minister Bheki Cele and acting national commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, were in attendance to pay their last respects to the fallen officer.

SAPS walk alongide the hearse carrying warrant officer Dalmain Morris.
SAPS walk alongide the hearse carrying warrant officer Dalmain Morris.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SAPS members as pallbearers at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
SAPS members as pallbearers at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SAPS members as pallbearers at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
SAPS members as pallbearers at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SAPS members as pallbearers at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
SAPS members as pallbearers at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Minister Cele delivered the eulogy at the service and reflected on police safety and the scourge of police killings that are on the rise in the country.

Police minister Bheki Cele delivering the euology at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Police minister Bheki Cele delivering the euology at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Police minister Bheki Cele delivering the euology at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Police minister Bheki Cele delivering the euology at warrant officer Dalmain Morris' funeral
Image: Veli Nhlapo

