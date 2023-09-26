“Police are searching for occupants who were driving in a white Renault Clio. The circumstances around the warrant officer’s shooting are still being investigated,” said Mathe.
Manhunt launched after gang-violence cop is killed
Residents fear venturing out after dark due to feuds
A manhunt has been launched after a police officer investigating a gang-related murder was gunned down while interviewing a witness in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Sunday night.
Warrant Officer Dalmain Morris, the witness and a bystander were shot at about 6pm.
Morris’ partner and his two kids witnessed the incident, said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Mathe said Morris was attached to the SAPS Gauteng anti-gang unit.
“He was shot and killed while taking down a statement of a witness into a murder case on Sunday evening at about 18:30 in Westbury. The witness who was being interviewed and a bystander also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical care.
“Police are searching for occupants who were driving in a white Renault Clio. The circumstances around the warrant officer’s shooting are still being investigated,” said Mathe.
“The acting national police commissioner, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili has ordered the mobilisation of maximum resources to apprehend suspects behind the killing of /O Morris.”
A community member who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said another young man was shot on Saturday in another gang-related incident.
“Since these gang wars started, all my family members are inside the house by 7pm. We avoid at all costs to be on these streets because it is not safe.
“It is difficult to understand what is happening in the community because we limit our movements. Sometimes we don’t get to know who is killed. But we have hope that these wars will end one day.”
Mathe saidSAPS lost 31 officers between April and June who were on and off duty.
“This is a cause for concern for management that our members are being targeted for the work they do,” Mathe said.
