×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting

By TimesLIVE - 28 September 2023 - 09:58

Courtesy of SABC.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting...

Cost containment won't compromise services, says Ntshavheni

Government's looming cost-cutting measures will not compromise service delivery or force departments to abandon crucial delivery projects, according ...
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa slams DA’s ‘politically motivated’ Lady R court action seeking to ‘undermine’ national interest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident he acted within the law when he appointed retired Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo to head the ...
News
22 hours ago

Sindi Chikunga blamed for delaying SIU's expanded probe into Prasa

On Tuesday, MPs heard that a broadened proclamation has not been issued as yet because a supporting letter from the minister of transport is ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...