Two police officers injured in a shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze
Part of Ravensmead, Cape Town, has been declared an active crime scene
Two Cape Town policemen were injured by gangsters in a shoot-out reportedly sparked by an argument over confiscated alcohol.
Police arrested 10 men aged between 20 and 54.
Videos of the shoot-out in Ravensmead showed police coming under fire while residents ducked for cover.
"It is believed the violence escalated after members of the 28 gang stormed the police station demanding the return of alcohol that had been previously confiscated."— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) August 18, 2023
In this video, you can see the fate of the suspects, and the alcohol. This happened earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Qdk7uQXqeg
A 44-year-old sergeant was grazed on the head by a bullet and a LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) officer, who was shot in the leg, was rushed to hospital.
The violence appears to have started after a disagreement over confiscated alcohol that angered members of the 28s gang on Friday during a combating operation by local officers.
“Ravensmead SAPS registered two cases of attempted murder, [an] attack on police, public violence, as well as intimidation following an altercation earlier today between police and disgruntled members,” said spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.
In a Facebook post, the city’s head of safety and security, JP Smith, cautioned the public to keep away from the scene until order had been restored.
“LEAP members responded and assisted Ravensmead SAPS. The shoot-out continued as LEAP and SAPS drove the gangs back and who have sought refuge within one of the flats.
“SAPS airwing has been activated as well as the metro police gang and drug task team, with several vehicles surrounding the premises.”
The suspects will appear in Bellville magistrate's court once charged.
“This is an active crime scene and extremely volatile. The public are to keep a distance,” said Smith.