South Africa

Last week citizens experienced snow

Weather bureau warns of another cold front

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 19 July 2023 - 20:36
RICHMOND IN JOHANNESBURG: SA told to brace for upcoming rainy and cold weathers.
SOSnowfall0710 RICHMOND IN JOHANNESBURG: SA told to brace for upcoming rainy and cold weathers.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has predicted another temperature drop and snowfall in some parts of the country starting from Wednesday. 

The weather service said the Cape will be affected mainly by the cold expected to develop from the southern part of the country’s interior. 

“Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, the SAWS expects snowfall to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces today [Wednesday], spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday,” the SAWS said.  

Rainy weather can be expected to intensify in some parts of Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, which will be heavier on Friday over the western and central part of these provinces. 

“Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic. Moreover, there is also the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing, some of which may become severe.

“Large amounts of small hail, as well as strong, gusty surface winds, may also contribute to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions. Motorists encountering such conditions are advised to reduce speed and to observe safe following distances in traffic,” the weather service said. 

The rain will shift to the eastern and northeastern provinces on Saturday. The weather is expected to clear on Sunday. 

Here are a few tips given by Free State University physical geography expert and lecturer Adriaan van der Walt to help you in weathering the coming storm:   

  • Stay indoors, where possible  
  • Dress warmly and cover up exposed skin to reduce the risk of hypothermia 
  • Identify any gaps in doorways and window frames that could be letting in the cold 
  • If using a heater or fire to warm up your house, make sure that there is proper ventilation 
  • Invest or get out your thicker blankets for the expected cold evenings 
  • Stay informed about the latest load shedding schedules to ensure you can cook a warm meal while the power is on 
  • Intensify your physical activity.  

Last week, some South African citizens experienced snow and were excited about the winter wonderland.

