Last week citizens experienced snow
Weather bureau warns of another cold front
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has predicted another temperature drop and snowfall in some parts of the country starting from Wednesday.
The weather service said the Cape will be affected mainly by the cold expected to develop from the southern part of the country’s interior.
“Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, the SAWS expects snowfall to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces today [Wednesday], spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday,” the SAWS said.
Rainy weather can be expected to intensify in some parts of Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, which will be heavier on Friday over the western and central part of these provinces.
“Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic. Moreover, there is also the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing, some of which may become severe.
“Large amounts of small hail, as well as strong, gusty surface winds, may also contribute to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions. Motorists encountering such conditions are advised to reduce speed and to observe safe following distances in traffic,” the weather service said.
The rain will shift to the eastern and northeastern provinces on Saturday. The weather is expected to clear on Sunday.
Here are a few tips given by Free State University physical geography expert and lecturer Adriaan van der Walt to help you in weathering the coming storm:
Last week, some South African citizens experienced snow and were excited about the winter wonderland.
