The City of Tshwane says power is expected to be restored soon in areas affected by a power outage caused by vandalism at the Heatherly substation on Monday.
It is alleged about 20 people stormed the substation during load-shedding in the early hours of Monday, holding security personnel at gunpoint.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said at least nine medium-voltage cables were stolen and the substation was vandalised, resulting in a fire and affecting the power supply to some areas in Pretoria East.
MMC Themba Fosi said on Tuesday five of nine panels had tested OK and that the cable replacement was almost complete.
“I can say by midday a certain number of residents will be up and running so that we can make sure that we speedily resolve this issue. I would like again to say in instances where it is load-shedding, residents, please be on the lookout — if you see anything that is untoward, please inform our team or SAPS so that we can curb the sporadic vandalism and cable theft in our infrastructure,” Fosi said.
Repairs 'progressing well' at Pretoria East substation vandalised during load-shedding
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
According to the city, the affected areas are:
