×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Ramaphosa pays tribute to Buthelezi. Zuma, Mbeki at prince's funeral

17 September 2023 - 08:55
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi died on September 9 at the age of 95.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi died on September 9 at the age of 95.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Former president Jacob Zuma earned high praise for his statesmanship from President Cyril Ramaphosa during his eulogy at the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was among thousands of mourners, politicians and dignitaries who descended on Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi for the event.

The founder of the IFP died on September 9 at the age of 95.

Speaking about Buthelezi’s role in the lead-up to the 1994 democratic elections, Ramaphosa said Zuma and former president Thabo Mbeki, who was also present at the funeral, “played a key role in assuring that indeed our transition was a peaceful one”.

“I applaud them and we should recognise the very important role that these two leaders played at the time,” Ramaphosa said.

A portrait of Mangosuthu Buthelezi is seen at his state funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.
A portrait of Mangosuthu Buthelezi is seen at his state funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.
Image: Rogan Ward
Thousands of mourners and dignataries attended Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.
Thousands of mourners and dignataries attended Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The president also referred to the scourge of pre-election violence that almost scuppered those elections, but rather than apportioning blame, he emphasised efforts made to ensure a peaceful transition to democracy.

“Today is not a day to point fingers and cast blame. History will in the end be the true arbiter. There were well-founded genuine fears that in such a [violent] climate the transition to democracy would not happen peacefully. Through serious engagement and negotiation, we were able to step back from the brink of turmoil,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that Buthelezi was never afraid to voice his opinion or tackle difficult problems:

“We did not always agree — we often found ourselves on opposing sides of one or other issue. He never shied away from a harsh word or criticism, or of voicing his dissent. I have always admired his commitment to finding common ground among political leaders and parties,” Ramaphosa said.

A woman holds a document at the category one state funeral of traditional prime minister to the Zulu king Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
A woman holds a document at the category one state funeral of traditional prime minister to the Zulu king Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters
Mourners pay tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Mourners pay tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters
Veteran politician Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whose funeral took place on Saturday, founded the IFP.
Veteran politician Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whose funeral took place on Saturday, founded the IFP.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters
Sweltering heat did not deter mourners from attending the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Sweltering heat did not deter mourners from attending the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal