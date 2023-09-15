A Hazyview man who killed his nephew was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Graskop.
Evidence Nkuna, 32, killed Sikhumbuzo Sikhumbane, was assisted by Kriel Khoza, 26, Christ Zwane, 29, and Prayer Mdluli, 29. They were all found guilty of murder and kidnapping.
“Nkuna is the uncle of the deceased and before the incident, Sikhumbane was suspected of stealing Nkuna’s relative’s laptop,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
On July 2 2022 Nkuna took Sikhumbane to a tavern where he met his co-accused. While drinking, an altercation about the stolen laptop ensued between Nkuna and the deceased, she added.
Nkuna grabbed the deceased and tied his legs and hands with an electric wire. Nkuna and his accomplices loaded him into Nkuna’s vehicle and drove to Sabie River.
“The accused assaulted the deceased with a sjambok, punched and kicked him."
Sikhumbane’s mother reported him missing and after a search, his body was discovered in Sabie River.
The four were arrested and pleaded not guilty.
“The NPA does not condone acts of vigilantism and further warns the public not to take the law into their own hands. Instead they should allow the law to take its course,” Nyuswa said.
Four men jailed for life after vigilantism-fuelled murder
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
