×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four men jailed for life after vigilantism-fuelled murder

By Ernest Mabuza - 16 September 2023 - 09:48
After their arrests, the men pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering Sikhumbuzo Sikhumbane.
After their arrests, the men pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering Sikhumbuzo Sikhumbane.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Hazyview man who killed his nephew was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mpumalanga high court, sitting in Graskop.

Evidence Nkuna, 32, killed Sikhumbuzo Sikhumbane, was assisted by Kriel Khoza, 26, Christ Zwane, 29, and Prayer Mdluli, 29. They were all found guilty of murder and kidnapping.

“Nkuna is the uncle of the deceased and before the incident, Sikhumbane was suspected of stealing Nkuna’s relative’s laptop,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

On July 2 2022 Nkuna took Sikhumbane to a tavern where he met his co-accused. While drinking, an altercation about the stolen laptop ensued between Nkuna and the deceased, she added.

Nkuna grabbed the deceased and tied his legs and hands with an electric wire. Nkuna and his accomplices loaded him into Nkuna’s vehicle and drove to Sabie River.

“The accused assaulted the deceased with a sjambok, punched and kicked him." 

Sikhumbane’s mother reported him missing and after a search, his body was discovered in Sabie River.    

The four were arrested and pleaded not guilty.

“The NPA does not condone acts of vigilantism and further warns the public not to take the law into their own hands. Instead they should allow the law to take its course,” Nyuswa said. 

TimesLIVE 

Vigilantism a contributing factor to spike in murders in Limpopo

A record number of murders in Limpopo are the result of vigilantism, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said on Friday.
News
3 months ago

Two suspects arrested for Cape Town ‘vigilante mass murders’

Cape Town police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of five men in an informal settlement.
News
8 months ago

Eastern Cape man 'killed by mob' over sister’s missing social grant card

An Eastern Cape man has died after a mob allegedly attacked him over his sister's missing social grant card.
News
8 months ago

Police overwhelmed as vigilantes hunt down zama-zamas

Police appeared to be losing the battle to regain control of marauding mobs in Kagiso,on the West Rand, as violence escalated with acts of ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal