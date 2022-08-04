Residents of Kagiso and surrounding areas have resorted to vigilantism in a desperate effort to save their communities from illegal miners who have turned the areas into crime hotspots.
On Thursday morning, residents organised themselves into groups and raided the open veld next to Lewisham in Kagiso armed with sticks. They grabbed young men believed to be zama zamas and stripped them naked before placing them on the side of the road.
Kagiso residents raid open veld for zama zamas, strip 21 young men naked
Image: Penwell Dlamini
The 21 men were forced to lie down as some were beaten with sticks. Police were then called to come and pick them up.
Kagiso residents have blocked all roads around the area as they “clean up” their neighbourhood.
“Send them home,” one resident shouted as they were assaulted while pushed into a police van. Residents said they have found condoms, generators and live ammunition since they began their operation in the morning.
This is a developing story.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
