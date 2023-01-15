×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two suspects arrested for Cape Town ‘vigilante mass murders’

15 January 2023 - 09:10
Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly killing five men during a vigilante attack in an informal settlement in Delft, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly killing five men during a vigilante attack in an informal settlement in Delft, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Cape Town police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of five men in an informal settlement.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the two were arrested in Delft during the early hours of Friday.

“On January 2 the badly mutilated bodies of five men were discovered in an informal settlement in Delft, after they were killed and set alight,” he said.

“Information at our disposal led us to believe the murders were motivated by vigilantism and that the victims were accused by the community of having committed a crime in the area.

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of young Bolt driver

Police have made an arrest for the murder of law student Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli, who was killed in December on his first day as a Bolt driver in ...
News
3 days ago

“The investigation took the integrated investigation team to the informal settlement where the murders were committed, where they arrested two suspects, aged 30 and 35, on charges of murder at around 3am this morning [Saturday].”

The suspects are set to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on Monday.

“The investigation of the mass murders is still under way and more arrests could be affected in due course,” said Traut.

“Acts of vigilantism are condemned in the strongest possible terms and our investigation focused on the local community as we had reason to believe the suspects are from the same area.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...