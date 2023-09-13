Man in court for kidnapping, robbery of US tourists

A 36-year-old man has appeared in the Kanyamazane magistrate's court for the kidnapping and robbery of two tourists from the US last week.
The man is facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property.
Mpumalanga police said a joint operation which included the participation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US and KwaMhlanga Public Order Policing, among others, led to the arrest of the suspected robber.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the couple were on their way to the Kruger National Park when the robbery happened.
“On that dreadful Thursday, the two tourists were driving along the R536 Road in the Calcutta area [Bushbuckridge] when they were stopped by a VW Golf with a blue light. The victims were then held at gunpoint by two armed suspects who kidnapped [them] and [they were] driven to a certain spot where they were robbed of their personal items... The suspects fled...” said Mdhluli.
During the investigations, the FBI was able to provide police with information regarding the whereabouts of some of the reported stolen property.
“An operation was then planned and executed whereby details of the information were followed. It was during this time when the team was led to a certain house at Kanyamazane.
“Upon arrival at the premises, the team found the man in question. A search was then conducted and while searching, several items believed to have been stolen during the robbery were discovered.
“These items include two iPads, an iPhone smart wrist watch, a laptop, two sets of binoculars, a 16-channels jammer as well as a dash blue light. The team further discovered a VW Polo reportedly fitted with false registration number plates,” said Mdhluli.
He said the suspect's name was withheld because they still needed to conduct an identity parade.
“The suspect's identity cannot be divulged at this stage due to the delicacy of the investigation. We can't circulate his name as it will jeopardise our investigation.
“We cannot rule out the possibility that more charges will be added against the suspect and that more suspects could possibly be arrested,” Mdhluli said.
He said the man's case was postponed to September 19.
In October last year, a 67-year-old German tourist, Jorg Schnarr, was shot and killed while travelling along Numbi Road to the Kruger National Park with three other people.
Three men were arrested for the murder.
