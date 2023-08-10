Three suspects positively linked to cases of kidnapping and business robberies in Ritavi in Limpopo are expected to appear in the Ritavi magistrate's court on Thursday, police said.
The trio, aged between 29 and 32, were arrested after being linked with cases in March and July this year.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said in one incident a woman was kidnapped in July outside her shop in Khopho village by suspects driving a Toyota Quantum.
“Ransom money was paid to the suspects. Police were notified and investigations were activated,” he said.
In March, suspects driving a purple VW Polo allegedly robbed the owner of a supermarket in Mohlaba Cross of a cellphone, cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money.
“The owner was also kidnapped. His family were contacted and paid a ransom amount. Police were notified about the incident for further investigation,” Ledwaba said.
After these incidents, Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered a team of investigators to trace and arrest the suspects.
A team was activated, and the three suspects were linked with the cases and ultimately arrested.
Hadebe hailed the team of investigators for successfully tracing and arresting the suspects.
Police said the victims in these cases were all released and the suspects might be linked to more cases as investigations continue.
Alleged kidnappers targeting shop owners in Limpopo to appear in court
Alleged kidnappers to appear in court
