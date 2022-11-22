Two men accused of killing German tourist remanded in custody
Third man was arrested for a different case
Two of the three men police said were arrested in connection with the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga have been remanded in custody by the KaBokweni magistrate's court.
Police initially said three men were arrested, but on Monday, spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the third man was arrested in connection with another case and was not involved in Jorg Schnarr's murder...
