×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Truck carrying chrome overturns on N4 east near Watermeyer off-ramp, all lanes closed

14 May 2023 - 14:36
A truck carrying chrome has overturned on the N4 direction east near Watermeyer offramp.
A truck carrying chrome has overturned on the N4 direction east near Watermeyer offramp.
Image: Supplied: Tshwane EMS

A truck carrying chrome has overturned on the N4 east near the Watermeyer off-ramp.

Tshwane emergency services said all lanes are closed.

Road users have been urged to use alternative routes.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one person with moderate to serious injuries had been treated on the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.

“Law enforcement agencies and other supporting agencies are on the scene.”

Mabaso said it was not clear when the road would be reopened.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel