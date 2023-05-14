Truck carrying chrome overturns on N4 east near Watermeyer off-ramp, all lanes closed

A truck carrying chrome has overturned on the N4 east near the Watermeyer off-ramp.
Tshwane emergency services said all lanes are closed.
Road users have been urged to use alternative routes.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said one person with moderate to serious injuries had been treated on the scene and transported to hospital by paramedics.
“Law enforcement agencies and other supporting agencies are on the scene.”
Mabaso said it was not clear when the road would be reopened.
