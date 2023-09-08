×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Accountant who unlawfully took R51m from clients guilty of fraud, theft

Blow struck off the roll of South African Institute for Chartered Accountants

By TimesLIVE - 08 September 2023 - 07:51
A chartered accountant who unlawfully transferred R51m from his clients' bank accounts has been found guilty of theft and fraud. Stock photo.
CAUGHT IN STING: A chartered accountant who unlawfully transferred R51m from his clients' bank accounts has been found guilty of theft and fraud. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A chartered accountant has been convicted of stealing R51m from his clients in the Eastern Cape. 

The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday found Jonathan Simon Blow, 52, guilty of theft and fraud committed between July 3 2020 and September 19 2022. 

Blow, who was appointed as accounting officer for Sunridge SuperSpar and Despatch SuperSpar, was given full access and administration rights to the two entities’ trading bank accounts used in the operation of the businesses. 

In addition to the fees which invoiced the businesses, he unlawfully transferred R40m from Sunridge SuperSpar and more than R11m from Despatch SuperSpar to his bank account. 

This was confirmed by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit in Gqeberha. 

“Blow was arrested on March 24 and was remanded in custody ever since his arrest,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said. 

The case was postponed until November 23 for the presentation of pre-sentencing and psychology reports.

“Blow also received notification of having been struck off the roll of the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants.”

TimesLIVE

Filling station manager who stole R774k from employer gets 15 years

A filling station manager who stole R774,000 from her employer was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.
News
2 weeks ago

UIF boss wants longer prison sentences for Covid-19 fraudsters who pocketed millions through Ters

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) boss Teboho Maruping wants people who defrauded the fund of millions through the Covid-19 temporary employee relief ...
News
1 month ago

Council stands by decision to appoint ‘out on bail’ CFO

A Limpopo municipality has defended its decision to appoint a chief financial officer who is charged with two cases of fraud.
News
1 month ago

SIU welcomes the arrest of six PPE fraud suspects

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest by the Hawks of three government employees in Mpumalanga along with three service ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building