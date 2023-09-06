Postbank says its working on a “technical glitch” that has seen some of it Sassa beneficiaries not getting their grant payments this week.
Recipients of the older persons and disability grants have voiced their frustration after they were unable to access their funds over the past two days.
In a statement released by Sassa on Tuesday night, the bank said technical issues are affecting “some beneficiaries’ ability to withdraw their funds from ATMs and retailers.”
Postbank promises to fix ‘technical glitch’
Postbank says its working on a “technical glitch” that has seen some of it Sassa beneficiaries not getting their grant payments this week.
Recipients of the older persons and disability grants have voiced their frustration after they were unable to access their funds over the past two days.
In a statement released by Sassa on Tuesday night, the bank said technical issues are affecting “some beneficiaries’ ability to withdraw their funds from ATMs and retailers.”
The bank apologised to beneficiaries and has assured them that its technical teams are working on resolving the issue.
“Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to our valued Sassa grant customers. We apologise unreservedly to all our customers.”
The latest set of glitches comes just weeks after frustrated beneficiaries took to social media to express grievances after not receiving their grants.
Sassa dealing with grant payment glitches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos