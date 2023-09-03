The failure of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to disburse funds is causing “immense mental stress” for affected students, the DA said on Saturday.
Minister asked to fix NSFAS funding crisis
Shortchanged students suffering due to NSFAS funding mess-up — DA
The failure of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to disburse funds is causing “immense mental stress” for affected students, the DA said on Saturday.
The NSFAS suffered a technical glitch last week but undertook to pay students by Friday. However, payment had yet to materialise, according to DA Students’ Organisation federal leader Liam Jacobs. “It has come to our attention that students, who are beneficiaries of NSFAS, have not received their allowances due to NSFAS' administrative lapses,” Jacobs said in a statement on Saturday. “This situation has caused immense mental stress and financial hardship for these students and it is absolutely unacceptable.
“We implore minister Blade Nzimande to intervene urgently and address this pressing issue to alleviate the suffering of our students. It is time for action, not empty promises,” Jacobs said.
He welcomed the ongoing investigation of possible transgressions in the tender process related to service providers that disburse money into student accounts. NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo was last month placed on special leave after allegations of dodgy financial dealings related to disbursement of student funds.
Last month the NSFAS board confirmed it had appointed Werksmans Attorneys to investigate allegations against Nongogo and review NSFAS procurement systems and processes.
“Once again, the board of directors wishes to reiterate its commitment to clean governance,” NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa said in a statement on August 18.
