×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Death toll in Joburg fire rises to 77

03 September 2023 - 10:21
More than 70 people have been confirmed dead after a building in Marshaltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
More than 70 people have been confirmed dead after a building in Marshaltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The death toll of the fire that engulfed a building in Joburg’s CBD on Thursday, has risen to 77. 

Three more people who sustained serious burned wounds passed away in the past two days, the Gauteng department of health has confirmed. 

Out of the 88 people that were admitted at various health facilities (Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, South Rand Hospital, Tembisa Hospital, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital and Hillbrow Community Health Centre) only 31 are still receiving care.  

Gauteng department of health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba said: “Of the 31 patients in admission, only five still need semi-critical care however, they are fully awake. The admitted patients are not impacting on the normal flow of trauma patients in facilities. Sadly, three patients have since demised in hospital with the third one declared today [02 September]. This brings the number of people who have passed away from the incident to 77. 

'Don’t know how I survived, no one told me anything' – Joburg fire survivor

Joburg fire survivor Wyseona Mapepa moved to Johannesburg a month ago in search for greener pastures.But in the wee hours of Thursday, he was woken ...
News
2 days ago

“Processing of the deceased as more families come forth to report their loved ones who might have perished in the fire incident is on track to complete conducting post-mortems on the 74 deceased bodies. By Saturday evening, pathologists had done post-mortems on 58 bodies and were only left with 16 to be concluded on Sunday.  There are 62 unidentifiable bodies at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services mortuary and 12 identifiable corpses.” 

Modiba further explained that about 40 families have come forward to report their loved ones since the incident happened. He said nine families have already identified their loved ones from the 12 identifiable bodies.  

“Once the families conclude the necessary processes and produce the required identification documents, the mortal remains will be released to them for burial. The South African Police Service Victim Identification Centre has been hard at work and so far, 43 DNA samples have been taken from the 74 bodies with 13 antemortem swabbing (DNA samples for families) linking to 23 of the unidentifiable people have been done. 

“Antemortem samples will only be taken from the siblings or the parent of the deceased. Once the samples are taken for the deceased and from the family members, they will be cross-referenced to match them as part of liking families of their deceased loved one.”

Only 12 of 74 Joburg CBD fire victims are identifiable

Acting CEO for Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services Thembalethu Mpahlaza has revealed that only 12 of the 74 bodies of Thursday's Joburg CBD fire were ...
News
2 days ago

Joburg fire sparked by inaction on buildings hijackings

The City of Johannesburg last did an inspection of the building that caught fire, claiming the lives of 74 people, four years ago.
News
2 days ago

SOWETAN | City of Joburg needs rule of law and housing

The crisis in the Joburg CBD needs leadership commitment, cooperation between all arms of government as well as those who advocate for the rights of ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Mother's agonising search for daughter at building gutted by fire in Joburg CBD

By 8.30am the death toll had risen to 63, with 43 people injured.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...